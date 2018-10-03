Young rapist from Sleaford area jailed for attacks on two six year olds

A young rapist convicted of attacks on two six year olds has been jailed at Lincoln Crown Court.

Zachary Selby carried out his first attack when he was just 11 years old when he raped a young girl, the court was told.

Four years later he carried out a number of sex attacks on a six year old boy whom he also raped.

Nick Bleaney, prosecuting, said that both victims were warned by Selby not to tell anyone about their ordeal, but the offences came to light later which led to Selby being charged.

Selby, 23, of River Lane, Anwick, denied rape and sexual assault of the young girl.

He also denied rape of the boy, but was convicted of all charges following a jury trial.

Selby was jailed for three years and placed on the sex offenders’ register for life.

Recorder Gareth Evans QC said that under sentencing guidelines the length of the jail sentence had to be reduced to take account of the fact that he was a youth himself when he carried out the rapes.

Recorder Evans described Selby as very immature and told him: “You played with children who were almost half your age and you played childish games. You are still not fully mature.

“But you knew what you were doing was wrong and you told each of your victims not to tell anybody.

“Until recently there was no remorse on your part. You lied to the jury and it is only now that you have conceded you were responsible for what happened.

“The only sentence that can be passed on you is an immediate custodial sentence.”

Grace Hale, in mitigation, told the court that since his conviction Selby has admitted to a probation officer that he was responsible for the rapes.

“He was extremely young when he committed these offences and he has now come clean. He has had the courage to accept these matters.”