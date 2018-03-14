Crufts press go mad for Harley

A Sleaford teenager and her dog were in the national spotlight on Friday when they were invited down to Crufts to meet the press.

Olivia Gronow, 14, of Greylees has made her five-year-old labrador cross, Harley an internet sensation, setting up his own Instagram social media account and developing a following of over 6,000 followers.

Olivia Gronow and her famous labrador cross, Harley. EMN-180313-110921001

Dad Ben said: “Olivia is a huge photography fan and a fan of dogs and she combined the two. She takes these astonishing pictures of Harley and it really kicked off and the Crufts organisers liked what they saw.

“Crufts invited four ‘celebrity’ dogs for people visiting the show to come and meet and take pictures with.”

Harley and Olivia, a Year 10 student at Kesteven and Sleaford High School, went along on Friday to the massive event at the NEC in Birmingham.

As part of a stunt for the world’s press, an orchestra played a piece of music composed to make dogs fall asleep.

Mr Gronow said: “All the press were there and the other three dogs ran off, but our dog is very obedient and does agility contests with Olivia and just sat there. They got one picture where he looks like he is actually asleep, but he was just blinking.

“It has been all over the papers and even in The Times.

“Harley isn’t bothered by much and it takes a lot to phase him.”

He has also been competing in the dog agility competitions at the show and Olivia does a trick routine with him which she will perform too.”

You can follow Harley’s Instagram account: @labharley. He currently has 6,219 followers.