D-Day veterans help launch Poppy appeal

D-Day veteran Jack Quinn launched this year’s Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal with an emotional speech in front of hundreds of people.

Veteran Mr Quinn officially started this year’s appeal at the Lincolnshire Aviation Heritage Centre by paying tribute to his comrades who fell in combat.

He thanked the hundreds of guests at the annual ceremony in front of the Lancaster bomber at the centre and wished the appeal well.

Royal British Legion county vice chairman and Lincolnshire Poppy Apeeal co-ordinator John Johnson said: “We invited Mr Jack Quinn in recognition of what he and his comrades have done.

“As we get nearer to the 75th anniversary of VE Day, sadly, there are not as many veterans left with us. We wanted to take this opportunity to recognise Mr Quinn and pay tribute to those who made the supreme sacrifice.

“It was clear it meant a great deal to him and there was a tear in his eye as he paid tribute to his former comrades.”

Saturday’s launch saw around 600 guests with the Lord-Lieutenant of Lincolnshire Mr Tony Dennis in attendance. The Poppy Appeal raises tens of thousands every year in Lincolnshire but Mr Johnson paid tribute to the army of volunteers who are taking to the streets to raise funds.

“I would like to thank all our collectors and volunteers and urge them to keep safe. They are aged from 16 to 96 and do a fantastic job.”

The Royal British Legion is the nation’s leading Armed Forces charity providing care and support to all members of the British Armed Forces past and present and their families. It is also the national Custodian of Remembrance and safeguards the Military Covenant between the nation and its Armed Forces and is best known for the annual Poppy Appeal and its emblem the red poppy. This year’s appeal is also supported by the Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) in its centenary year, the appeal is highlighting the unseen contributions of some members of the Armed Forces.