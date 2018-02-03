Dance group gives £1,200 to LIVES

A Navenby dance group has handed over £1,200 to LIVES First Responders - money which was raised at their dance events in 2017.

Husband and wife team Colin and Karen Brewer, who are professional dance teachers, teach dancing throughout Lincolnshire and hold social dances each week with their group called Dancing with KCB. At each social dance they undertake fundraising for a different charity each year.

In 2017 they selected LIVES as their charity and were ‘thrilled’ to have raised £1,200.

The funds were presented to Emma Tancred from LIVES by Karen and Colin Brewer at their afternoon tea dance on January 22.

The group is holding several Saturday Night Social dances in Navenbythis year - with the next dance set for February 10 at The Venue in Grantham Road, Navenby, from 7.30-10.30pm.

Entry is £4 per person including refreshments and there will be a charity raffle for the LIVES charity. For more details call 01522 804046.