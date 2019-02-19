Data will discover how Lincolnshire towns have changed

A project bringing together new and old archaeological information, will for the first time ever, show how 30 Lincolnshire towns have changed since the Middle Ages.

Run by Lincolnshire County Council and funded by Historic England, the Lincolnshire Extensive Urban Survey (EUS) is part of a national programme which aims to understand how and why towns have developed in the way they have.

Bringing together information, mapping and evidence - both old and new- the project looks at how Lincolnshire towns have grown to be what you see today.

The project will look at 30 towns in the county and aims to bring together and increase our knowledge and understanding of the heritage, development and character of these areas.

Nicola Grayson from Lincolnshire County Council, who is leading the work, said: “We have such a rich heritage in Lincolnshire, so were really spoilt for choice on which towns to choose. We’ve chosen a real spread of locations - from historic market towns to large seaside destinations.

“The aim is to produce a geographical information system (GIS) map for each town showing the county’s residential settlements from the roman period to the present day. This can then be used to help planners make decisions about future land use, and promote sympathetic developments.”

David McOmish, social analyst at Historic England, added: “Historic England is really excited to be working in partnership with Lincolnshire County Council on this project. The research will lead to a much better understanding of the historical development of the county’s towns and it is really encouraging to see the Council team working with local schools and communities to deliver the ambitious aims of the project.”

Towns included in the project are:

• East Lindsey: Alford, Horncastle, Louth, Mablethorpe, Sutton on Sea, Skegness, Spilsby, Wainfleet, Woodhall Spa and Wragby

• West Lindsey: Market Rasen, Caistor and Gainsborough

• North Kesteven: Hykeham, Sleaford

• Brigg, Kirton in Lindsey, Scunthorpe, Barton upon Humber, Crowle, Epworth

• South Holland: Crowland, Holbeach, Spalding

• North Lincolnshire: Cleethorpes, Grimsby

• South Kesteven: Bourne, Grantham, Stamford, Market Deeping

• Boston