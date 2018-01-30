Dedicate a marathon mile to a lost loved one

A Heckington woman set to take on the London Marathon this year is planning to raise extra funds for her cause by running each mile in memory of someone’s lost loved one.

Hannah Sear, 34, will be taking part in the world-famous event in support of the heart muscle charity Cardiomyopathy UK this April.

It is a meaningful cause for Hannah, as at 44 her father, Geoff Peck, was diagnosed with hypertrophic obstructive cardiomyopathy – a condition in which the heart muscle thickens and its cells lie in disorganised layers.

Geoff was forced to retire from the Sleaford Police force as a Lincolnshire Police Federation executive officer in 1997 and has since had a pacemaker installed.

To add to her fundraising total, Hannah has decided to run each mile in honour of someone’s lost loved one in return for a £15 donation to her JustGiving page.

Each person being remembered will have their name carried on Hannah’s running vest on the day.

You can support Hannah with her fundraiser by searching for Hannah Sear at www.justgiving.co.uk