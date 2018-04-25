Delay by North Kesteven planners on hobbit hotels scheme for campsite

Councillors delayed making a decision on a lakeside campsite plan as no consultation was carried out for foul water drainage.

The proposed site at Rushfield Lakes, Potterhanworth would include static and touring caravans, glamping pods and ‘hobbit hotels’.

But members of North Kesteven District Council’s planning committee on Tuesday deferred the application after no comment was given by Anglian Water.

The council’s planning officer said that no consultation had been carried out for drainage at the site.

The site is currently used for recreational fishing.

Applicant R & B. L. Brewer is seeking approval for a park which would include 32 touring caravans on the western boundary.

There would be space for 13 static caravans in the centre of the camp between fishing ponds, 12 glamping pods in a woodland area, and five ‘hobbit hotels’.

An amenity and café block will also be located centrally, with all facilities spread around the existing lakes.

A total of 89 car parking spaces would be provided, with additional bays created for motorbikes, bicycles and disabled users.

But North Kesteven District Council leader, Richard Wright, said that it is policy that a consultation must be carried out with Anglian Water.

“I’m very nervous about making a decision without consulting with a statutory body,” he said.

He added that the site must demonstrate adequate foul water disposal.

Elsewhere, concern has been raised about the static caravans on the site.

Coun Ray Cucksey, whose ward covers the application area, requested the committee considers the plans, claiming that the provision of static caravans should be treated in the same way as new properties in the countryside.

These concerns have been echoed by Potterhanworth Parish Council, which added that the site should be limited to temporary visits.