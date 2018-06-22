Detailed plans for hotel and restaurant for Sleaford submitted

Plans have been submitted for a 21 bed hotel and restaurant development in Sleaford.

Applicants Melbourne Holdings Limited lodged the plans for a site on Pride Parkway, within Sleaford Enterprise Park.

An outline application for the proposal was previously approved by North Kesteven District Council in 2015.

The proposal seeks permission to build the hotel along with a restaurant, car parking and access to the site.

The applicant said that the restaurant would serve visitors to the hotel but would also be open to the public.

They added that areas of the site could also be used should the development wish to expand to 40 beds.

In a design and access statement, the developer said that the hotel would meet needs of tourism and business for the area.

They said: “The ongoing success of Sleaford is clearly generating a need for hotel spaces, a need that will only grow over time in order to support the wider growth of the economy and population of the town.

“The new hotel will have an opportunity to provide for the needs of business and tourism visitors and users”

The application comes as it was revealed in February that North Kesteven District Council bought 37 acres of land on Sleaford Enterprise Park in order to drive growth in the area.

Securing the land would represent an investment of more than £5 million in much needed leasehold and freehold provision, the council said.

The authority added that details of what businesses are suitable for the site are not yet available and said that it may be that businesses are not operating on the site until 2021.