‘Dissapointment’ as award-winning Heckington magazine closes after 50 years

A lack of support from the community has forced a 50 year-old, award-winning village magazine to close.

It was only two months ago that the Standard ran an article about the magazine winning a top national award - and also reporting on calls for more volunteers to join the team.

But in an open letter this week, Jenny Piper, chair of the magazine, writes: “On behalf of the committee of the magazine I am writing to advise you, that following a recent meeting of the committee, sadly it was agreed that the magazine would cease publication with immediate effect. There are many reasons which have led to this decision.

“Rest assured this decision has not been taken lightly and was made even harder following on from the success of winning Best Overall Village Magazine in the UK for 2018.

“Heckington is a thriving village and whilst we have reached out to the community for new volunteers to support the team, to date we have not had any person come forward, which is disappointing.”

The magazine was crowned ‘best magazine overall’ in the National Parish Magazine Awards 2018 in November - beating 400 other entries.

It had previously faced closure two years ago, due to a lack of volunteers. But following an appeal, more people came on board to keep it going.

Jenny Piper added: “The magazine has been in existence for over 50 years and during this time has developed into an award-winning publication but without the support of skilled and willing volunteers it has become impossible to continue.”

She offered thanks to the team at the magazine, in particular, editor Mary Sanders, and graphic designer Lee Amos, along with all those who had supported the publication over the years.