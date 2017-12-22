District Council gives go-ahead for 187 homes

A 187-home development on the southern outskirts of Sleaford has been given the go-ahead by council planners despite reservations about the impact of increased traffic.

The site on land between Town Road and London Road in Quarrington is proposed by Taylor Lindsey, directly opposite the major 1,400-home urban extension scheme for Sleaford on which work will soon start.

This latest plan will comprise 149 open market homes and 38 affordable homes. These are a mixture of 20 one-bed apartments arranged in a two storey and a three storey block, and a range of two, three and four bedroomed homes.

Planning officers explained the main access would be off Town Road, but homes would also front onto London Road and Town Road with their own drives.

An area of open space is proposed at the southern end of the site, with ‘dry’ surface water drainage feature and a play area. A pedestrian crossing is to be provided across London Road.

Neighbour Malcolm Fenton, from Town Road, objected, pointing out that with the urban extension, plus another 400 homes being built on Northfield Road, Quarrington would suffer greater traffic congestion, especially when people park near the church where the road narrows.

Coun Geoff Hazelwood said they could not just keep building houses without doing anything to the infrastructure. He said: “Eventually there is going to be approximately 2,600 more cars around that area and at the moment there are no plans to do anything to the roads whatsoever.“

Coun David Suiter warned it would place more strain on GP services, while Coun Kate Cook said Silk Willoughby would feel the impact of more traffic and wanted a cycle link.

Coun Mark Suffield supported the provision of affordable homes.