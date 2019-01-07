Dog treated by Sleaford firefighters for smoke inhalation after toaster sets fire to clothing

A dog needed oxygen to overcome inhaling smoke after someone accidentally set fire to their clothing while using the toaster at a property in Sleaford on Saturday morning.

A Sleaford fire crew was called to Jubilee Grove at 8.15am when clothes overhanging a toaster caught fire while it was in use.

The occupant of the property removed the clothing and turned off the toaster while the crew camped down with a hose, according to the fire service.

Crew members administered oxygen to a dog affected by the smoke and it made a full recovery.