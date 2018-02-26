Don’t forget about winter scheme for vulnerable people in North Kesteven

With the cold weather due to stay around this week, North Kesteven District Council is reminding people about the winter wellbeing scheme so no-one goes hungry if they cannot get outside.

The NK Partnerships team works with Lincolnshire Co-operative and volunteers to deliver the service, where parcels of essentials for making healthy and nutritious hot food and drinks and pet food are taken to those in need.

The Winter Wellbeing programme is triggered when temperatures fall to a consistent three degrees or lower, or if there is snow and ice on the ground.

There is no age limit, although eligibility criteria does apply – relating to isolation, access to transport, physical ability to leave the house and safety in doing so, availability of friends or relations to shop on your behalf and urgency of need.

Any North Kesteven resident who considers themselves to be vulnerable and in need should call the Council on 01529 414155, make their request and answer a few questions.

Once a volunteer has been arranged to make the delivery, they will be called back, asked to make payment dependent on which pack is requested. Prices vary between £12 and £20.

The volunteer would go to their nearest Lincolnshire Co-operative store, collect the food parcel, drop it in either the same day or the next – between 8am and 5pm – and while there, ensure that the client is safe and well.

Coun Richard Wright, Leader of NKDC, said: “We don’t want people to go without food or drink during this cold weather; there is help available so please do not be afraid to call and ask.

“If you are in need of a delivery or know someone who is please contact the team as soon as possible.”

Parcels will contain toilet rolls, bread, UHT milk, eggs, tinned beans and soup, sausages, cheese, jam, potatoes, biscuits and tea of coffee. Other packs suited to vegetarian, gluten-free and diabetic needs will be available.

Recipients of a food parcel can also request a cat or dog pet pack, which are priced around £4.

To make a request for a parcel, call NKDC on 01529 414155.