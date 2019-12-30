Driver arrested after collision in Sleaford

A man has been arrested after emergency services were called to a collision in Sleaford on Saturday morning.

The two vehicles were involved in the crash on London Road in Sleaford at around 11am.

Police and firefighters attended and made the cars safe by isolating the batteries.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said the collision involved a Vauxhall Combo and a Ford Transit.

“A 51 year old man who was driving the Combo has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving and has been released under investigation,” they said.