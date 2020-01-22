Drivers escape injury after collision on Sleaford street

A Sleaford street was partially blocked by a two car collision yesterday (Tuesday) afternoon, but no-one was hurt.

Police say the collision was reported at 1.56pm in Electric Station Road.

A Citroen C4 and a Nissan Note partially blocked one lane, but the road was passable.

An EMAS spokesman said the incident was reported to them a few minutes later.

They said: “We received a call at 2.04pm on January 21 to Electric Station Road in Sleaford. The caller reported that there had been a road traffic collision.

“We sent two LIVES community first responders, a paramedic in a fast response car and an ambulance.”

Crews spent some time there but it turned out that no-one had been injured as a result.