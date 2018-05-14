Duck stuck in netting above shopping precinct in Sleaford

Sleaford firefighters didn’t duck the issue when they were called to the aid of a feathered friend in distress on Sunday morning.

A crew attended Bristol Arcade in town at about 10.40am, where a duck had apparently got stuck in netting designed to deter pigeons from sitting in the roof canopy of the shopping precinct.

The lucky duck was extracted and released uninjured, according to a fire service spokesman.

Local passer-by Joe Carrigan got a photo of the arcade cordoned off while the crew members worked on freeing the bird.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Support added on Twitter later: “Out with @sleafordfire earlier, duck trapped in netting. Released quickly and allowed to waddle off ....”