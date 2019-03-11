A dramatic return

After nine years, drama is returning to Carre’s Grammar School, with a modern twist on Shakespeare’s ‘Macbeth’.

English teacher Claire Fletcher-Jones says it has been an uphill struggle at times to attract students in the predominantly all-boy school to buy into the concept, but the cast aged from 11-18 have worked hard to put together an exciting performance in their spare time.

Dress rehearsal of Macbeth at Carre's Grammar School. Natalie Sands 18 and Tom Barlow 18. EMN-190403-102159001

She said: “It is a new venture, bringing drama back, and quite a foreign concept.

“Myself and the Head of English wanted to do a text on the GCSE syllabus. Often we are asked why do we study these old texts, but the themes are still current. Then the students make that connection and it takes on a life of its own.”

They have been preparing since September and the play is set in the modern business world, with Macbeth as a business tycoon and King Duncan as his boss. The witches are media reporters and bloggers.

They have opened it up to students from St George’s Academy and Kesteven and Sleaford High School to help fill the female parts.

Dress rehearsal of Macbeth at Carre's Grammar School. L-R Oliver Birkby 13 and Alexander Corbould 13. EMN-190403-102210001

“The quality of the acting is outstanding,” she said.

Performances at the school are on March 15 at 6.30pm and March 16 at 7pm. Tickets from the school office.

Dress rehearsal of Macbeth at Carre's Grammar School. L-R Henry Desforges 13, Travis Cullum 17, Nickolai Shklyaver 16. EMN-190403-102225001

Dress rehearsal of Macbeth at Carre's Grammar School. L-R Travis Cullum 17, Ted Whitworth 12, Finlay Barnes 12. EMN-190403-102237001