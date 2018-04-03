A fundraiser full of characters for World Book Day

A sea of colourful and amusing characters filled the corridors and classrooms of a Sleaford school for a belated World Book Day recently.

Staff and pupils at Sir William Robertson Academy took part in the day - raising £602 for Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance.

The fundraiser was held in memory of Daniel Harris - a six year-old boy who died just before Christmas. Daniel, from Nottinghamshire, had many friends at the school.

Costumes included Harry Potter, Princess Shrek, and characters from Wizard of Oz.

Christina Mower, head of Lancer House, suggested the day should be a fundraiser in memory of Daniel.

“When I went to pay my respects on New Year’s Day, I saw lots of our students and parents from SWRA and realised that Daniel was a much-loved little boy who had touched the hearts of many of our school community,” said Mrs Mower, who dressed as Daniel’s favourite character Mr Bump on the day. “I decided then that holding a non-uniform day to raise money for the family’s favourite charity was the right thing to do.”