A good figure at Number Day

Pupils and staff at a Sleaford area school have held two special event days raising money for worthy causes helping children.

Sir William Robertson Academy at Welbourn held a ‘Number Day’ and raised an amazing £682.43 for the NSPCC.

Students make some shapes for Number Day at Sir William Robertson Academy. EMN-180902-121209001

The mega maths-inspired Number Day was themed with many fun maths activities as well as being a ‘Dress up for Digits’ day.

People donned numbered clothing offering a donation to the charity with lots of football shirts in evidence.

Year 11 student Jessica Chen won the ‘Memorise Pi’ competition, memorising Pi to an amazing 45 decimal places. Her prize was a fruit pie! Luke Smith from year seven came runner up memorising to 37 decimal places.

The school also had a Number Hunt, with winners being Chelsea Duffy from Year nine with 30 correct answers and Connor Atherley of year nine with 24 correct answers.

Dominika Kubanek and Jessica Chen with Jessica's fruit pie prize. EMN-180902-121136001

Jessica Chen and Dominika Kubanek also helped organise a ‘Get into Shape’ activity at lunchtime with students teaming up to form geometric shapes with their bodies.

The Number Day was organised by lead practitioner for maths, Scott Henshaw and proved a huge success.

The staff and students have also held an impromptu special mass ‘dab’ in support of a six year old boy who lost his life. ‘Dabbing’ is a craze where people strike a Usain Bolt-style pose for photos.

Daniel Harris, from Fernwood, where some of the academy’s students live, was just six years old when he died in his sleep.

Staff get into the spirit of Number Day. EMN-180902-121157001

Suzanne Alexander from the academy explained: “He was a happy, energetic, fun-loving little boy who used to love to play footie and dab. We just wanted to come together as a community to show support. This happened during a fire drill and the photographs were taken with our school drone.

“Next half term we will be having a non-uniform day to raise money for the Air Ambulance – the family’s choice of charity, in Daniel’s name.”