A magical Harry Potter night at village school

There were wizards and spells cast around a village primary school when the children joined in a Harry Potter Book Night.

Harry Potter Book Night is a nationally celebrated event and pupils were excited to mark the occasion at Brown’s School, Horbling, organised by senior teacher and English co-ordinator Sarah Stevenson.

Harry Potter night at Horbling Brown's School. Jina Wellington with her grandson Ethan Morgan 5.

Ms Stevenson said: “Harry Potter is a passion of mine, and as English lead I decided to run this event within our school. From many discussions with the children, Harry Potter is a story they adore and what better way to celebrate this.

“It all started by sending out invitations to all of the families in our school, inviting them to join us on Thursday February 7 for a magical evening. In the end, 14 families signed up to the event with a total of 54 people attending.”

The evening started with guests arriving to an array of floating candles, personalised letters and flying snitches suspended in the entrance hall, followed by choosing the house they would be competing for from the sorting hat.

After choosing their house the children sat at their house tables and began the event with the Hogwarts’ school song and fancy dress parade. After this, they competed in the Harry Potter Book Night Quiz where all questions were solely based on the books.

Harry Potter night at Horbling Brown's School. L-R Lauren Trow 9, Chloe Casswell 8 and Milena Casswell.

Ms Stevenson said: “It was a challenging quiz, but all families (even if clueless to the answers) made the most of their time together – making both educated and funny guesses to the questions. A lot of the children joined in with the quiz, whilst others relaxed with some Harry Potter themed colouring or exploring the hall, pretending to be witches and wizards.

“In the end, Hufflepuff were the winning team and every member of the team was awarded their own flying snitch as a reward.”

Parents were keen to do it next year, with more decorations and challenges planned.

Harry Potter night at Horbling Brown's School. Children dressed as Harry Potter characters, pictured with L-R Sarah Stevenson - senior teacher, Sally Howley - headteacher.