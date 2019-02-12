Cards from Lebanon delight pupils

Pupils and staff at Chestnut Street CofE Primary School in Ruskington have been taking part in a scheme to connect to schools in Lebanon.

The British Council’s Connecting Classrooms Lincolnshire-Lebanon initiative sees classrooms between the two linking up via live video feeds to partner schools in Lebanon, most of whom have taken in a number of Syrian refugees.

The scheme helps UK pupils to learn about the impact the Syrian conflict has had on children - and what school life is like in the country.

Pictured here are some of the children from Chestnut Street’s class 5GR, who were said to have been full of smiles when they received cards sent from pupils in one of Lebanon’s partner schools.