Carolling train travellers from Sleaford raise over £300 for charity

Singers from Sleaford’s Our Lady of Good Council Primary School brought a yuletide feel to commuters by performing carols at Sleaford, Grantham and Nottingham rail stations last Wednesday.

Carollers in Santa hats and antlers collected £307 for Save the Children.

Headteacher Michelle Parker explained the effort was in partnership with East Midlands Trains, the Community Rail Partnership and Sustrans as part of a programme to encourage the children to promote and use more sustainable forms of transport instead of cars.

Last year they sang at Sleaford and Grantham stations and raised around £180.

Our Lady of Good Counsel RC School pupils perform Christmas carols on Sleaford station with Community Rail Partnership Officer Kaye Robinson and Sustrans Schools Officer Jon Moody.

