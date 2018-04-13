Caythorpe on their way to Leicester City!

A girls team from Caythorpe School has won through to the national finals of the Premier League Primary Stars Football Tournament.

The school’s under 11 boys and girls teams both played in the local contest at Skegness. The boys’ team just missed out, but the girls will now play at Leicester City’s King Power Stadium later this year.

Head of School, Katie Brockington said: “The girls only started playing football together last September. Their talent stood out and they are a fantastic team full of determination and energy.”