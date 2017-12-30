Christmas jumpers come out for charity

Christmas Jumper Day was celebrated in wacky and woolly fashion statements in schools and other businesses around the Sleaford area last week.

The event on Friday, December 15 has been adopted by the Save the Children charity and saw pupils at Carre, Kesteven and Sleaford High School and Welbourn’s Sir William Robertson Academy all taking part.

Sir William Robertson Academy Christmas Jumper Day. EMN-171221-104217001

Pupils offered a donation for wearing a Christmas jumper over their uniforms.

Suzanne Alexander at Sir William Robertson Academy said: “It was lovely to see all the students and staff in their festive jumpers raising money for a great cause.

“Thank you to everyone who kindly donated. We are delighted to announce that an amazing £706.59 has been raised.”

Christmas Jumper Day involved all year groups at Kesteven and Sleaford High School.

Sir William Robertson Academy Christmas Jumper Day. EMN-171221-104254001

Head of Year 7 Julie Pankhurst led the students in their efforts with some great Christmas jumpers on display.

Mrs Pankhurst said: “The Christmas Jumper Day was a great success, we raised over £700 on the day.”

The boys at Carre’s Grammar School also joined in, as did staff at Millview Medical Centre in Heckington.

Jemma Sharman from the medical practice led the event with atombola, a guess how many chocolate coins in the jar and mince pies for patients.

Year Seven students at Kesteven and Sleaford High School dress in their festive jumpers for Christmas Jumper Day raising money for Save the Children. Picture: Sarah Washbourn/www.yellowbellyphotos.com EMN-171221-102424001

She said: “We also asked the local school children in Heckington to make Christmas decorations to display in the surgery to give more of a community feel to the surgery. I adore Christmas and wanted to give a bit more of a community feel.”

Jemma added: “It went really well - the tombola sold out and we raised £130.”

The surgery’s Patient Participation Group (PPG) also supported the morning.

Year Seven students at Kesteven and Sleaford High School dress in their festive jumpers for Christmas Jumper Day raising money for Save the Children. Picture: Sarah Washbourn/www.yellowbellyphotos.com EMN-171221-102151001

Sir William Robertson Academy Christmas Jumper Day. EMN-171221-104242001