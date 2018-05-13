Cleaning up the community

Youngsters from Kirkby la Thorpe CofE Primary Academy put learning into practice when they ventured into the village armed with litter pickers and bin bags.

Inspired by their class topic of recycling and the recently held National Earth Day, the group from Year One set about making a difference in their community by cleaning up the village streets and park.

Despite the soggy conditions, they returned with four large bin bags filled with litter.

The most common types, the children reported, were drinks cans and lolly sticks. The most unusual, meanwhile, was a bumper badge from an old Fiat.

The children went on to create a class display board with items of litter and a description of their experiences.