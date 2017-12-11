Climate change day for pupils

Students across four Sleaford area schools have spent a day learning about the impact of climate change.

Pupils from Carre’s Grammar School, together with pupils from William Alvey, Church Lane, Our Lady of Good Counsel and Navenby Primary Schools were taught by Geoff Stratford a former biology teacher from Lincoln together with Miss Chaddock, a geography teacher at Carre’s School.

Years 8 and 9 students from Carre’s worked with the primary school students to make PowerPoint presentations and posters about climate change. At the end of the day all of the children involved received a ‘Climate Champions’ certificate which was provided by NKDC.

The day culminated with a concert of music entitled ‘Live Earth’ celebrating both ‘the beauty and the peril’ of our planet. The concert was organised and led by Mrs Quinton, head of music at Carre’s School. A spokesman for Carre’s school said: “Powerpoints and posters produced by the students during the day were displayed at the evening concert which was well attended and enjoyed by all.”