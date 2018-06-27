Dads in training for cycling fundraiser

Two dads are planning to cycle 130 miles in a day to raise money for play equipment for their children’s school.

Kevin Skeith, the chairman of the PTA at Our Lady of Good Counsel RC School in Sleaford and his treasurer, Nick Spolton, aim to cycle to all six schools in the St Gilbert of Sempringham Academy.

This involves cycling to Oakham, Stamford, back to Sleaford, up to Lincoln and back on September 21, with sponsorship money going towards buying all-weather surfacing beneath a new, £10,000 trim trail that the school has just had fitted, so that it can be used all year.

Kevin said: “Our two sons started at the school at the same time and we realised the PTA needed help. Nick suggested cycling and I said yes without having any idea how many schools or how far it covers. Neither of us are keen cyclists - I had to borrow a decent bike from a friend Adam Bedford and Nick just used to cycle to work.”

Both are snatching training sessions on their bikes before and after work or weekends where possible and have been loaned spare bikes by Dave Partridge and Chris Woods.

Carpet fitter Kevin, 41, said their wives will be in the support vehicle and Jack Harmer of Pedaltech in Heckington has been maintaining and servicing the bikes for free. Kevin said: “We hope we can raise about £2,000 or more. The surfacing costs about £7,000. I know we will do it, even if I have to get off and push.”

As novices they are learning about food intake. Nick says his secret weapon is eating jelly babies. “They give you a quick sugar rush and are not very heavy to carry,” she said.

They are hoping to get the other schools in the academy to raise more money and their Sleaford school’s family fun day is on July 14, 11am-4pm. You can support them via their mydonate.bt.com web page titled Our Lady PTA.