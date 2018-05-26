Eight schools in choir festival

Choirs from eight Sleaford schools gathered in the hall at St George’s Academy last week for a choir festival.

The event featured performances from the choirs of St George’s, Carre’s, St George’s Ruskington, William Alvey, St Botolph’s, St Andrews Leasingham, Rauceby and Our Lady of Good Counsel.

Each choir performed their own song – featuring a selection from Matilda, The Greatest Showman and Sister Act among others.

All 250 students then joined forces to give a performance of ‘Up’ (made famous by Olly Murs), and ‘Happy’ by Pharrell Williams.

The choirs rehearsed the songs during the afternoon before giving a concert to parents.

A spokesman for Carres Grammar School said: “It was fantastic to see the amazing talents of the students, including some soloists.

“The children and parents left the event buzzing with excitement.”

The choir festival was organised by Cat Vernon, head of Music at St George’s, and Ruth Quinton, head of Music at Carre’s Grammar School.