FULL LIST: Lincolnshire schools closed after county is covered by snow

Here is the full list of schools closed in Lincolnshire today after snow blanketed the county overnight.

Acorn Free School - Lincoln

Aegir - A Specialist Academy - Gainsborough

Alford John Spendluffe Technology College - Alford

Alford Primary School - Alford

Alford Queen Elizabeth's Grammar School - A Selective Academy - Alford

Alkborough Primary School - Scunthorpe

All Saints Church of England Primary School - Lincoln

Athena School - Lincoln

Axholme Academy - Crowle

Banovallum School - Horncastle

Bardney Church of England and Methodist Primary School - Lincoln

Barnes Wallis Academy - Lincoln

Beacon Primary Academy - Skegness

Billinghay Church of England Primary School Lincoln

Binbrook Church of England Primary School - Market Rasen

Birchwood Junior School - Lincoln

Blyton cum Laughton Church of England Primary School (Blyton site) - Blyton

Blyton cum Laughton Church of England Primary School (Laughton site) - Laughton

Boston College - Boston

Boston Nursery School - Boston

Boston St Nicholas Church of England Primary School - Boston

Bottesford Infant School - Scunthorpe

Bourne Abbey Church of England Primary Academy - Bourne

Bourne Elsea Park Church of England Primary Academy - Bourne

Bourne Westfield Primary Academy - Bourne

Bracebridge Infant and Nursery School - Lincoln

Branston Church of England Infant School - Lincoln

Branston Community Academy - Lincoln

Branston Junior Academy - Lincoln

Broughton Primary School - Scunthorpe

Brumby Junior School - Scunthorpe

Bucknall Primary School - Woodhall Spa

Bursar Primary Academy- Cleethorpes

Burton-upon-Stather Primary School -Scunthorpe

Butterwick Pinchbeck's Endowed Church of England Primary School - Boston

Caistor Church of England and Methodist Primary School- Market Rasen

Caistor Grammar School -Market Rasen

Caistor Yarborough Academy -Market Rasen

Carre's Grammar School -Sleaford

Castle Wood Academy -Gainsborough

Chapel St Leonards Primary School -Skegness

Charles Read Academy - Grantham

Cherry Willingham Primary School- Lincoln

Cherry Willingham The Priory Pembroke Academy - Lincoln

Church Lane Primary School and Nursery- Sleaford

Clough and Risegate Community Primary School- Spalding

Coleby Church of England Primary School- Lincoln

Coningsby St Michael's Church of England Primary School

Coritani Academy- Scunthorpe

Corringham Church of England Primary School- Gainsborough

Cowbit St Mary's Endowed Church of England Primary School- Spalding

Crowle Primary Academy- Scunthorpe

De Aston School- Market Rasen

Digby Church of England School - Lincoln

Donington-on-Bain Primary School

Dunholme St Chad's Church of England Primary School

Dunston St Peter's Church of England Primary School

Eagle Community Primary School - Lincoln

East Ravendale Church of England Primary School

East Wold Church of England Primary School - Louth

Eastfield Infants and Nursery School - Louth

Ellison Boulters Church of England Primary Academy

Enderby Road Infant School - Scunthorpe

Eresby Special School - Spilsby

Ermine Primary Academy - Lincoln

Faldingworth Community Primary School

First Steps Vocational Training Centre - Boston

Fiskerton Church of England Primary School

Fleet Wood Lane Primary School- Spalding

Fortuna School- Lincoln

Fosse Way Academy - Lincoln

Fourfields Church of England Primary School - Boston

Franklin College - Grimsby

Friskney All Saints Church of England Primary School - Boston

Frithville Primary School - Boston

Frodingham Infant School - Scunthorpe

Fulstow Primary School - Louth

Gainsborough College

Gedney Church End Primary School - Spalding

Gedney Drove End Primary School -Spalding

Gedney Hill Church of England Primary School - Spalding

Giles Academy - Boston

Gipsey Bridge Academy - Boston

Grainthorpe Primary School - Louth

Grasby All Saints Church of England Primary School - Barnetby

Great Steeping Primary School - Spilsby

Grimoldby Primary School - Louth

Gunness & Burringham Church of England Primary School - Scunthorpe

Hackthorn Church of England Primary School - Lincoln

Hartsholme Academy - Lincoln

Hawthorn Tree Primary School - Boston

Heckington St Andrew's Church of England Primary School - Sleaford

Heighington Millfield Primary Academy - Lincoln

Hemswell Cliff Primary School - Gainsborough

Hibaldstow Academy - Brigg

Hillcrest Early Years Academy - Gainsborough

Hogsthorpe Primary Academy - Skegness

Holbeach Bank Primary School

Holbeach Primary Academy

Holbeach St Mark's Church of England Primary School

Holme Valley Primary School - Scunthorpe

Holy Trinity Church of England Primary School - Lincoln

Horncastle Community Primary School -

Humber UTC - Scunthorpe

Humberston Academy - Grimsby

Huntcliff School - Gainsborough

Huttoft Primary School - Alford

Ingham Primary School - Lincoln

Ingoldmells Academy - Skegness

Ingoldsby Academy - Grantham

John Whitgift Academy

Grimsby

Keelby Primary Academy

Grimsby

Kelsey Primary School

Market Rasen

Kesteven and Sleaford High School Selective Academy

Sleaford

Kidgate Primary Academy

Louth

King Edward VI Academy

Spilsby

Kingsdown Nursery School

Lincoln

Kirkby on Bain Church of England Primary School

Woodhall Spa

Kirton Primary School

Boston

Laceby Acres Academy

Grimsby

Lacey Gardens Junior School

Louth

Legsby Primary School

Market Rasen

Leslie Manser Primary School

Lincoln

Leys Farm Junior School

Scunthorpe

Lincoln Carlton Academy

Lincoln

Lincoln Castle Academy

Lincoln

Lincoln Christ's Hospital School

Lincoln

Lincoln College

Lincoln

Lincoln Minster School

Lincoln

Lincoln UTC

Lincoln

Louth Academy (North Campus)

Louth

Louth Academy (South Campus)

Lincoln

Luddington & Garthorpe Primary School

Scunthorpe

Mablethorpe Primary Academy

Mablethorpe

Manor Leas Infant School

Lincoln

Manor Leas Junior School

Lincoln

Market Deeping Community Primary School

Peterborough

Market Rasen Church of England Primary School

Market Rasen

Marshchapel Primary School

Grimsby

Marston Thorold's Charity Church of England School

Grantham

Melior Community Academy

Scunthorpe

Mercer's Wood Academy

Gainsborough

Metheringham Primary School

Lincoln

Middle Rasen Primary School

Market Rasen

Monks Abbey Primary School

Lincoln

Monkshouse Primary School

Spalding

Morton Church of England Primary School

Bourne

Morton Trentside Primary School

Gainsborough

Mount Street Academy

Lincoln

Nettleham Infant School

Lincoln

Nettleton Community Primary School

Lincoln

New Leake Primary School

Boston

New York Primary School

Lincoln

Newark College

Newark

Nocton Community Primary School

Lincoln

Normanby-by-Spital Primary School

Market Rasen

North Cockerington Church of England Primary School

Louth

North Cotes Church of England Primary School

Grimsby

North Kesteven School

Lincoln

North Scarle Primary School

Lincoln

North Somercotes Church of England Primary School

Louth

North Thoresby Primary Academy

Grimsby

Oasis Academy Immingham

Immingham

Oasis Academy Wintringham

Grimsby

Old Leake Primary and Nursery School

Boston

Ormiston Maritime Academy

Grimsby

Ormiston South Parade Academy

Grimsby

Osgodby Primary School

Market Rasen

Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Primary Voluntary Academy

Sleaford

Our Lady of Lincoln Catholic Primary School

Lincoln

Outwood Academy Brumby

Scunthorpe

Outwood Academy Foxhills

Scunthorpe

Partney Church of England Aided Primary School

Spilsby

Pinchbeck East Church of England Primary School

Spalding

Quadring Cowley and Brown's Primary School

Spalding

Queen Elizabeth's Grammar School Horncastle

Horncastle

Queen Elizabeth's High School

Gainsborough

Reepham Church of England Primary School

Lincoln

Reynolds Academy

Cleethorpes

Ropsley Church of England Primary School

Grantham

Ruskington Chestnut Street Church of England Primary School

Sleaford

Saint Barnabas Church of England Primary School

Brigg

Saxilby Church of England Primary School

Lincoln

Scamblesby Church of England Primary School

Louth

Scampton Church of England Primary School

Lincoln

Scampton Pollyplatt Primary School

Lincoln

Scawby Academy

Brigg

Scotter Primary School

Gainsborough

Seathorne Primary School

Skegness

Shepeau Stow Primary School

Spalding

Sir Francis Hill Primary School

Lincoln

Sir John Nelthorpe School

Brigg

Sir Robert Pattinson Academy

Lincoln

Sir William Robertson Academy

Lincoln

Skegness Academy

Skegness

Skegness Grammar School

Skegness

Skegness Infant Academy

Skegness

Skegness Junior Academy

Skegness

Somercotes Academy

Louth

South Hykeham Community Primary School

Lincoln

South Witham Academy

Grantham

Spalding High School

Spalding

Spalding Primary School

Spalding

Spilsby Primary Academy

Spilsby

St Andrew's Church of England Primary School

Woodhall Spa

St Andrew's Church of England Primary School

Sleaford

St Bartholomew's Church of England Primary School

Spalding

St Bede's Catholic Voluntary Academy

Scunthorpe

St Bernadette's Catholic Primary Voluntary Academy

Scunthorpe

St Bernard's School

Louth

St Botolph's Church of England Primary School

Sleaford

St Faith & St Martin Church of England Junior School

Lincoln

St George's Academy (Ruskington Site)

Sleaford

St George's Academy (Sleaford Site)

Sleaford

St George's Church of England Community Primary School

Gainsborough

St George's Church of England Primary School

Stamford

St Giles Academy

Lincoln

St Giles Nursery School

Lincoln

St Helena's Church of England Primary School

Alford

St Hugh's Catholic Primary Voluntary Academy

Lincoln

St Hugh's School - A National Teaching School

Scunthorpe

St John's Primary Academy

Lincoln

St Joseph's Catholic Primary Voluntary Academy

Cleethorpes

St Lawrence School

Horncastle

St Luke's Primary School

Scunthorpe

St Margaret's Church of England Primary School

Withern

St Martins Church of England Primary School

Scunthorpe

St Michael's Church of England Primary School

Lincoln

St Peter and St Paul Catholic Voluntary Academy

Lincoln

St Peter and St Paul Church of England Primary School

Skegness

St Peter in Eastgate Church of England Infant School

Lincoln

Stallingborough Church of England Primary School

Grimsby

Stickney Church of England Primary School

Boston

Strand Primary School

Grimsby

Surfleet Primary School

Spalding

Sutton-on-Sea Community Primary School

Mablethorpe

Swineshead St Mary's Church of England Primary School

Boston

Tattershall Primary School

Lincoln

Tealby School

Market Rasen

Tedder County Primary School

Lincoln

Tetney Primary School

Grimsby

The Deepings School

Peterborough

The Edward Richardson Community Primary School

Horncastle

The Gainsborough Academy

Gainsborough

The Gainsborough Charles Baines Community Primary School

Gainsborough

The Garth School

Spalding

The Grange Primary School

Scunthorpe

The Holt Primary School

Lincoln

The John Fielding Special School

Boston

The Lancaster School

Lincoln

The Magdalen Church of England Methodist Primary School

Skegness

The Marton Academy

Gainsborough

The Meadows Primary School

Lincoln

The Peele Community College

Spalding

The Pilgrim School, Boston

Boston

The Priory Academy LSST

Lincoln

The Priory School

Spalding

The Richmond School, Skegness

Skegness

The St Lawrence Academy

Scunthorpe

The Thomas Cowley High School

Spalding

Theddlethorpe Academy

Mablethorpe

Thrunscoe Primary & Nursery Academy

Cleethorpes

Thurlby Community Primary School

Bourne

Tollbar Academy

Grimsby

Toynton All Saints Primary School

Spilsby

Ulceby St Nicholas Church of England Primary School

Brigg

University Academy Holbeach

Spalding

Waddington Redwood Primary School

Lincoln

Warren Wood - A Specialist Academy

Gainsborough

Washingborough Academy

Lincoln

Welbourn Church of England Primary School

Lincoln

Welton St Mary's Church of England Primary Academy

Lincoln

Westcliffe Primary School

Scunthorpe

Westmere Primary School

Spalding

Weston Hills Church of England Primary School

Spalding

Weston St Mary Church of England Primary School

Spalding

Whaplode Church of England Primary School

Spalding

White's Wood Academy

Gainsborough

William Farr Church of England Comprehensive School

Lincoln

William Hildyard Church of England Primary & Nursery School

Peterborough

William Lovell Church of England Academy

Boston

Willoughby Road Primary Academy

Scunthorpe

Willoughby School

Bourne

Willoughton Primary School

Gainsborough

Willows Academy

Grimsby

Winterton Community Academy

Scunthorpe

Winterton Junior School

Scunthorpe

Woodlands Infant & Nursery School

Lincoln

Worlaby Academy

Brigg

Wragby Primary School

Market Rasen

Wrawby St Mary's Church of England Primary School

Brigg