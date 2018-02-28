FULL LIST: Lincolnshire schools closed after county is covered by snow

Here is the full list of schools closed in Lincolnshire today after snow blanketed the county overnight.
Acorn Free School - Lincoln
Aegir - A Specialist Academy - Gainsborough
Alford John Spendluffe Technology College - Alford
Alford Primary School - Alford
Alford Queen Elizabeth's Grammar School - A Selective Academy - Alford
Alkborough Primary School - Scunthorpe
All Saints Church of England Primary School - Lincoln
Athena School - Lincoln
Axholme Academy - Crowle
Banovallum School - Horncastle
Bardney Church of England and Methodist Primary School - Lincoln
Barnes Wallis Academy - Lincoln
Beacon Primary Academy - Skegness
Billinghay Church of England Primary School Lincoln
Binbrook Church of England Primary School - Market Rasen
Birchwood Junior School - Lincoln
Blyton cum Laughton Church of England Primary School (Blyton site) - Blyton
Blyton cum Laughton Church of England Primary School (Laughton site) - Laughton
Boston College - Boston
Boston Nursery School - Boston
Boston St Nicholas Church of England Primary School - Boston
Bottesford Infant School - Scunthorpe
Bourne Abbey Church of England Primary Academy - Bourne
Bourne Elsea Park Church of England Primary Academy - Bourne
Bourne Westfield Primary Academy - Bourne
Bracebridge Infant and Nursery School - Lincoln
Branston Church of England Infant School - Lincoln
Branston Community Academy - Lincoln
Branston Junior Academy - Lincoln
Broughton Primary School - Scunthorpe
Brumby Junior School - Scunthorpe
Bucknall Primary School - Woodhall Spa
Bursar Primary Academy- Cleethorpes
Burton-upon-Stather Primary School -Scunthorpe
Butterwick Pinchbeck's Endowed Church of England Primary School - Boston
Caistor Church of England and Methodist Primary School- Market Rasen
Caistor Grammar School -Market Rasen
Caistor Yarborough Academy -Market Rasen
Carre's Grammar School -Sleaford
Castle Wood Academy -Gainsborough
Chapel St Leonards Primary School -Skegness
Charles Read Academy - Grantham
Cherry Willingham Primary School- Lincoln
Cherry Willingham The Priory Pembroke Academy - Lincoln
Church Lane Primary School and Nursery- Sleaford
Clough and Risegate Community Primary School- Spalding
Coleby Church of England Primary School- Lincoln
Coningsby St Michael's Church of England Primary School
Coritani Academy- Scunthorpe
Corringham Church of England Primary School- Gainsborough
Cowbit St Mary's Endowed Church of England Primary School- Spalding
Crowle Primary Academy- Scunthorpe
De Aston School- Market Rasen
Digby Church of England School - Lincoln
Donington-on-Bain Primary School
Dunholme St Chad's Church of England Primary School
Dunston St Peter's Church of England Primary School
Eagle Community Primary School - Lincoln
East Ravendale Church of England Primary School
East Wold Church of England Primary School - Louth
Eastfield Infants and Nursery School - Louth
Ellison Boulters Church of England Primary Academy
Enderby Road Infant School - Scunthorpe
Eresby Special School - Spilsby
Ermine Primary Academy - Lincoln
Faldingworth Community Primary School
First Steps Vocational Training Centre - Boston
Fiskerton Church of England Primary School
Fleet Wood Lane Primary School- Spalding
Fortuna School- Lincoln
Fosse Way Academy - Lincoln
Fourfields Church of England Primary School - Boston
Franklin College - Grimsby
Friskney All Saints Church of England Primary School - Boston
Frithville Primary School - Boston
Frodingham Infant School - Scunthorpe
Fulstow Primary School - Louth
Gainsborough College
Gedney Church End Primary School - Spalding
Gedney Drove End Primary School -Spalding
Gedney Hill Church of England Primary School - Spalding
Giles Academy - Boston
Gipsey Bridge Academy - Boston
Grainthorpe Primary School - Louth
Grasby All Saints Church of England Primary School - Barnetby
Great Steeping Primary School - Spilsby
Grimoldby Primary School - Louth
Gunness & Burringham Church of England Primary School - Scunthorpe
Hackthorn Church of England Primary School - Lincoln
Hartsholme Academy - Lincoln
Hawthorn Tree Primary School - Boston
Heckington St Andrew's Church of England Primary School - Sleaford
Heighington Millfield Primary Academy - Lincoln
Hemswell Cliff Primary School - Gainsborough
Hibaldstow Academy - Brigg
Hillcrest Early Years Academy - Gainsborough
Hogsthorpe Primary Academy - Skegness
Holbeach Bank Primary School
Holbeach Primary Academy
Holbeach St Mark's Church of England Primary School
Holme Valley Primary School - Scunthorpe
Holy Trinity Church of England Primary School - Lincoln
Horncastle Community Primary School -
Humber UTC - Scunthorpe
Humberston Academy - Grimsby
Huntcliff School - Gainsborough
Huttoft Primary School - Alford
Ingham Primary School - Lincoln
Ingoldmells Academy - Skegness
Ingoldsby Academy - Grantham
