GCSE RESULTS: Sir William Robertson Academy

Students from Sir William Robertson Academy, Welbourn are delighted with their GCSE success with many gaining grades 9, 8 and 7 across several subjects.

Jessica Chen from Newark is celebrating with fantastic results in her ten GCSEs with five grade 9s in Maths, Chemistry, Physics, Biology and French (equating to higher than an A* with the new grading system), an A* in Additional Maths, an 8 in Geography (equivalent to a high A) and grade 7s in Art, English Language and English Literature (equivalent to a grade A).

Alethea Meachem also from Newark was absolutely delighted with her results gaining four grade 9s in Chemistry, Biology, French and Geography, four grade 8s for English Literature, English Language, Physics and Performing Arts, a grade B in Additional Maths and a grade 7 in Maths.

Dominika Kubanek from Leasingham, Sleaford secured four grade 7s in English Literature, English Language, Maths and Physics, an A grade in Media Studies, B in Additional Maths and four grade 6s in Biology, Chemistry, French and Geography.

All these students will be staying on in the school’s Sixth Form to study A Levels.

Other students who did exceptionally well included Charlotte Jordan from Newark with a grade 8 in English Literature, an A* in Media Studies, four grade 7s in French, English Language, Geography and PE, two grade 6s in Double Science and a grade 5 in Maths; Lewis Hobbs from Claypole who secured two grade 8s in Geography and Performing Arts, three grade 7s in PE, Science and Maths, a B in Additional Maths, three grade 6s in Science and English Language and English Literature and a grade 5 in French; Samuel Wright from North Muskham gained a grade 8 in Chemistry, three grade 7s in Computer Science, Geography and Physics, two grade 6s, two grade 5s and a grade 4; Charlotte Hinbest from Ancaster secured three grade 7s in Double Science, English Literature and Art, three grade 6s in Geography, Maths and Science, two grade 5s in French and Performing Arts and a grade 4 in English Language.

These students will be joining the Sixth Form along with over 40 others as they move into Year 12 to study their A Level and BTEC courses. Eight students from other local schools will also be joining the flourishing Sixth Form which celebrated its best ever A Level results last week.

Mark Guest, Headteacher said: “This has been a record breaking year for our GCSE outcomes, achieving our highest ever percentage of students gaining grade 5 and above in GCSEs in English and Maths - the government’s key headline measure. This is an outstanding achievement as the new GCSEs are designed to be much tougher and to raise the bar for all students nationally.

“This is a great tribute to the hard work of our students, staff and the support of their families. With these excellent results we are looking forward to welcoming around 50 students into our Sixth Form with eight joining us from other local schools.”

The school offers comprehensive education for 11-18 year olds and is quite unique with its safe, rural location between the villages of Welbourn and Leadenham but easily accessible from Newark, Grantham, Sleaford and Lincoln and surrounding villages – with school buses serving each of these areas.

