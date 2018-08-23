GCSE RESULTS: St George’s Academy

Staff and pupils at St George’s Academy, Sleaford are celebrating another improved set of GCSE results.

In the wake of a record breaking 99.5% pass rate at A level last week, GCSE scores at St George’s improved for a fifth year in succession, making this the best set of summer examination outcomes achieved by the school.

St George's Academy students collecting GCSE results. L-R Emma Storer 16, Poppy Yates 16. EMN-180823-112250001

Despite the widespread changes to GCSE examinations including the removal of continuous assessments, 62% of students achieved the equivalent of A-C grades (now 4-9) in English and maths using the government’s new statistical measure, a 5% increase on the previous year. Overall scores in English rose to a record 74%, a 2% improvement on 2017, whilst outcomes in maths jumped 4% to 70%.

St George’s Principal, Wayne Birks said: “This has been a fantastic summer for St Georges’ students and staff, with record breaking scores at Key Stage 4 and Key Stage 5, despite the increasing level of challenge posed by more difficult examinations. At GCSE, I was delighted that outcomes in English and maths and other subjects improved further, particularly in the light of the extra content and knowledge required in these new examinations. Everyone has worked tirelessly to ensure students were well prepared for the examination season and the students themselves have worked very hard to achieve these excellent outcomes. I would like to pass on my congratulations and best wishes to all involved.”

St George's Academy students collecting GCSE results. L-R Bethany Crawford 16, Isabella Haines 16. EMN-180823-112239001

St George's Academy students collecting GCSE results. Jack Smith 16. EMN-180823-112228001