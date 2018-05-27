Good report for village pre-school

Brant Broughton Pre-School is celebrating having sustained its ‘good’ rating by Ofsted inspectors and children are pictured with Deputy Manager Michelle O’Reilly, Manager Sally Harper and Pre-school Practitioner Emily Harper.

The charity-run pre-school, based within the grounds of the village primary school, was rated ‘good’ in all four key areas, but was advised that the three staff should have a wider range of training opportunities. The inspectors were especially complementary about how parents enjoyed the family atmosphere.

Manager Sally Harper said: “The management committee is very supportive. We have done a lot of planning work around the children’s interests to achieve better learning development.”

The pre-school, which has 23 children on roll, celebrates its 40th anniversary next year.