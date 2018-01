Leasingham’s St Andrew’s School has said goodbye to Judith Bentley, its Deputy Headteacher for the last eight years.

She will take up the headship of Heckington’s St Andrew’s School this month. The children created a book for her to take away with photos and written memories.

Executive headteacher David Hodgson (also pictured with pupils) said: “She has been a fantastic member of the school and given her all for the children of St Andrew’s.”