High praise for little village school from two ministers

A small village primary school has received high praise from the Secretary of State for Education for recent improvements.

Brown’s C of E School in Horbling saw Sally Howley join as headteacher in September 2017. The 78-pupil school has since undergone a transformation, with two new teachers employed to create an exciting and engaging curriculum, and a reorganisation of classroom space to create a new Early Years setting in the main building instead of a mobile classroom.

Mrs Howley added: “We have worked tirelessly on improving the internal environment of the school.”

Their efforts have resulted in 100 per cent of Key Stage Two pupils achieving the expected standard in reading, placing Brown’s among the top one per cent in the country.

They were duly congratulated by letter from Education Secretary Damian Hinds and Schools Standards Minister Nick Gibb for their “hard work and professionalism”.

Mrs Howley said: “It makes us very proud of what we have achieved over the last 18 months.

“We know we should build up our pupil numbers, but there are not many young families settling in Horbling, so we are concentrating on making sure we are an attractive proposition to the wider area. Parents need to come and see us.”

She and her team have been working hard to raise the school’s profile, as the school hall was built in 2008 with a view to it doubling as a community facility. They are starting a mother and toddler group called Families Enjoy Everything Together, open to any families with children aged 0-3 years, between 9.30-11.30am on Wednesdays from February 27.

They plan to host the Horbling Beer Festival on June 28-29 with entertainment, food and fundraising for the school and LIVES.

The school has also embarked on the Archbishop of York Youth Trust Award scheme to develop young leaders, which may culminate in a community picnic.