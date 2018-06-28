High School in Sleaford all set for Rock Challenge dance routine final

A Sleaford school will be taking part in the regional final of a UK wide schools dance competition tomorrow (Friday).

A group of 90 Kesteven and Sleaford High School pupils have been polishing their act having won through to the Northern Open Final of Rock Challenge, to be held at Grimsby Auditorium.

They will be up against nine other school groups from across the north of England in the event organised by the Be Your Best charitable foundation.

The events are universally inclusive with secondary schools, colleges, academies, schools catering for students with special needs and independent schools from all backgrounds encouraged to take part. Schools from across the county took part in heats back in March and the Sleaford school was one of two from the county to win through to the next stage - the other being Lincoln’s Priory Academy LSST.

The High School qualified for the final as a high scoring runner up. The school won nine out of a possible ten Awards of Excellence for their performance - a success they will be hoping to build on at the final.

Their strictly time-limited piece is on the theme of child refugees trying to sail to safety, to the tune of Sound of Silence.

Another Lincoln primary school also won through to a junior contest called J Rock taking place today (Thursday).

Assistant Event Manager for the UK Rock Challenge, Charlotte Payne is excited for the finals to begin, saying: “It is great to see the continued enthusiasm of all the students and teachers involved in this years’ events. The quality of the performances has been so incredibly high and the standard delivered from each and every school is impeccable. One of my favourite things every year is seeing the diversity of the ideas which are tackled and this year there have been some amazing original themes! I wish all the schools taking to the stage for the Northern Finals the best of luck!”

Tickets are £13.50 each and available now from: 0300 3000 035.