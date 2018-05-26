Holocaust survivor meets students

GCSE and sixth form history students at Sir William Robertson Academy had the privilege of meeting Jewish Holocaust survivor Joanna Millen when she visited the school.

Joanna, born Bela Rosenthal, spoke about the rise of anti-Semitism in Germany and Eastern Europe and the impact of new laws on her family in Germany after the Nazis came to power in 1933. Joanna talked of life in a ghetto and as an orphan in a concentration camp.

After being liberated in 1945 she was flown to England and adopted, eventually researching her family history. For 25 years, she has told her story in schools and universities.

Matthew Davies, Head of History, is pictured with Year 12 students Jessica Tagg and Elizabeth Richardson who presented an orchid to Joanne. He organised the visit through the Holocaust Education Trust and said: “Joanna very kindly answered questions which students asked in a very thoughtful and sensitive manner.”