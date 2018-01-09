Inspectors find High School is still ‘Good’

Ofsted inspectors have reaffirmed a Sleaford school’s rating as ‘Good’.

Kesteven and Sleaford High School received a one day visit to check whether it was still delivering a ‘Good’ standard of education and safeguarding.

In a letter to parents, Head of School Josephine Smith said: “We are delighted that the inspection team found the school to have ‘a strong sense of purpose and togetherness’ and that governors and staff all feel ‘empowered’ but also ‘accountable for student achievement’.”

She added: “The inspection team went out of their way to comment on the collegiate atmosphere amongst staff in the school and the strong and productive relationships they had with students. As ever, the students were the real stars during the inspectors’ visit, proving themselves to be articulate, engaged and ambitious learners.”

The report said the leadership team has maintained the good quality of education and Mrs Smith has provided strong leadership and a clear focus on improving outcomes.

The 2017 Year 11 cohort made less progress than did pupils in previous years, but the Head was determined to tackle any weaknesses quickly. Attainment was still high.

A key strength was the way school improvement is seen as everyone’s responsibility, attendance is high with higher than average numbers staying on at Sixth Form and going on to university.

The link with Carre’s has seen staff benefit from shared training and observations. Pupil safeguarding was seen as effective.

Areas for improvement had been dealt with regarding monitoring of teaching and checking pupils’ progress, while governors keep a watchful eye.

Sometimes, tasks are said to be too easy or hard, but the school was allocating coaching partners to teachers where needed.