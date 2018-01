The PTFA of Leasingham St Andrew’s has presented the school with outdoor table tennis tables worth £1,300.

These will be used for a club and for pupils to play with at lunchtimes.

Head teacher David Hodgson said: “The children are really excited and the oldest children have taken responsibility for running a timetable and coaching the younger children. We are so lucky to have a pro-active PTFA who are child focused and benefit the school.”