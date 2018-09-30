Lost finials on Sleaford primary school are replaced

William Alvey School in Sleaford has been having stonework at the front of the old school building repaired and replaced.

Contractors have also replaced the lost finials, seen in this photo, taken around 1890, supplied by headteacher Stephen Tapley.

* Jane Dobson (nee Hencher), formerly of Victoria Avenue between 1953 and 1971, contacted us about a picture from Graham Wright published last month of children at Sleaford Congregational Church in the early 1950s. She confirmed she was the little girl to Graham Wright’s left, aged four.

She said: “All I remember about the day was I so very much wanted to wear a banner, and, was fiercely jealous of the elegant, very poised young lady to my left. I was in fact the ‘guest singer’. I’m not a Congregationalist but knew the Buttress family who regularly attended the church, lived in my Avenue and were very well known in the town. They encouraged my singing voice from this tender age.”

Singing, music and horses are her passions in life.”

She eventually trained as a teacher, marrying and moving to East Kent. She would be interested to hear from anyone who remembers her or her parents Marjorie and Harry Hencher.