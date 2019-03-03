Making their mark at school

Pupils at a Sleaford area school have been doing their bit to aid in the fight against theft and other crimes.

The Mini Police scheme has been rolled out over the last few months by Lincolnshire Police as a way of engaging local children in the role of the police in the county, encouraging them to be better citizens inside and outside school and breaking down barriers so that young people find it easier to approach officers when the need arises.

The Mini Police are elected by fellow pupils and there are four selected students at Rauceby C of E Primary School - Aaron, Olivia C, Tyler and Olivia H.

Headteacher Dave Wallace explained: “We have four Mini Police at Rauceby who run assemblies and workshops under the watchful eye of the PCSOs.

“They have been in place since October last year when they had to present to the school the reasons they would make good Mini Police Officers and what they would do in the role.”

Their latest initiative has been encouraging fellow pupils bicycles to bring their bicycles in to school to be security marked to make them easier to detect if stolen as well as acting as a deterrent to would-be thieves. The Mini Police assisted PCSOs Nic Woolerton and Colin Ironmonger in the task.

Mr Wallace said: “The bike marking was one of the tasks they have to do this year; others will include looking at scams and a session on crime prevention.”