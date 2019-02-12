‘Mathstastic’ time for NSPCC cause

Chestnut Street primary school in Ruskington went number crazy for the NSPCC charity.

On Friday children engaged in many activities to test their maths abilities.

Maths co-ordinator Sally Darling explained that Reception childreen made shape monsters and Year 1 went on a shape hunt.

Year 2 focused on units of measurement, Years 3 and 4 tested how far a paper aeroplane would fly as well as investigating whether the size of a ball affected how far it would travel when thrown.

Years 5 and 6 had the exciting task of planning an amazing holiday on a set budget given to them.

Mrs Darling said: “We raised over £160, that will support a very worthwhile charity.

“In the afternoon the children shared what they had learned with the rest of the school, whilst dressed in a variety of number costumes. A mathstastic time was had by all!”