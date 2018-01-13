NCS Gold Award for St George’s Academy

St George’s Sleaford and Ruskington campuses have been awarded Gold Champion School status for its staff and students going above and beyond, exceeding expectations in promoting the course as well as recruiting students to take part in the NCS programme. It was one of only three Lincolnshire schools and colleges which received the highest accolade.

The academy was presented with the award at a ceremony held at the Leicester City FC’s King Power Stadium.

Students aged 16-17 that take part in the programme spend four weeks of their summer break volunteering and taking part in activities to build life skills and confidence.

Head of key stage four Andy Green said: “The students engage with the programme and recognise the tremendous advantages that it gives them. These include increased self confidence and team work, as well as realising the importance that their work can have for their community when completing the project work.”

Recent research shows the programme improves outcomes for the teens who take part, including increased likelihood of getting into university. Open to all young people, parents of the teens who take part repeatedly comment on the positive effect NCS has on their children. In addition, the teachers at Champion Schools have praised the impact NCS has had on so many of their pupils, and the knock on benefits to the school more widely.