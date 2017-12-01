North Kesteven ranked top in East Midlands for social mobility

Children in North Kesteven have a better start in life and a more positive future coming from disadvantaged backgrounds than other areas of the county after a recent survey ranked the area the best in the East Midlands and 29th in the country for children’s potential to do well and progress in life.

The survey recognises that NK is one of the ‘pockets of good performers’ in the Midlands – with above-average outcomes at Key Stages 2 and 4 and excellent access to quality schools.

The District Council confirms it works to improve what is on offer for children and their families in its communities. This is achieved through initiatives that help to overcome isolation, advice and support offered for neighbourhood plans to the NK Youth Council, YouthNK – all with a focus on reducing social mobility within the district.

Council Leader, Coun Richard Wright said: “Our future is our children’s future, and giving them the best start in life is essential.

“Our district provides excellent schools, a good work-life balance and opportunity - all of which have contributed to North Kesteven being recognised in the top 10 per cent of areas giving children the start they need. There are many children in our district who aspire to do great things, and that in itself is an inspiration.

“We are thankful to those in our district who work tirelessly with children, and provide the opportunities’ to help them grow”.

North Kesteven rose 30 places to 29th; the highest in Lincolnshire and the only East Midlands location in the top 30, a region that fares worst overall, with east coastal areas of the country also highlighted as underperforming due to a number of limiting factors

Coun Wright added: “As a Living Wage employer, working hard across a range of initiatives to promote better health and wellbeing, enhanced work, transport and training opportunities and delivering better housing, the district council works directly and through strong partnerships in supporting a District of Flourishing Communities and individuals”

The Social Mobility Commission’s survey ‘State of the Nation: Social Mobility in Great Britain’ looks at how a ‘stark social mobility postcode lottery exists in Britain today, where the chances of being successful if you come from a disadvantaged background are linked to where you live’.

It ranks all 324 local authorities in England in terms of the life chances of someone born into a disadvantaged background, destroying the notion of a simple North-South divide but instead identifying a so-called Postcode lottery where local circumstances – in part affected by the quality of local council services and provision – prove to be critical. Factors include good education, employment opportunities and housing for their most disadvantaged residents.