Nostalgia: Family histories revealed at Carre’s

History came alive for Carre’s Grammmar School boys when a history day was held at the school in November 1992.

Geneologist Lynda Rippen, pictured right, from the county archives, helped the boys trace their family trees.

Can anyone recall which year group these students were from and maybe put a few faces to names?

Maybe some grew up to become fully fledged historians?

