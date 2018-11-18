Nostalgia - Prize winners at Kesteven and Sleaford High School 1993

Here we see older students receiving their prizes at Kesteven and Sleaford High School’s annual awards ceremony, with special guest Lynda Warrington, who was an ex-pupil who had gone on to become headteacher of Bradford Girls High School.

Are you among these young girls demonstrating early nineties fashion in 1993?

Headteacher at the time, Neville McFarlane, said they had overcome some frustrating months waiting for conservation approval of a scheme to bring in much needed specialist facilities. He looked forward to the building of the new sports hall, technology rooms and enhanced provision for art and science.

He added that exam results had been even better than the previous year.