Nostalgia - Sporting success for young Sleaford athletes in 1993

Back in January 1993, the Sleaford Standard was celebrating the successes of young Sleaford sport stars in the Lincolnshire Indoor Athletics Championship.

Competing at Harlaxton Manor, the six girls and one boy took top places in the major competition.

Adrian Kinnersley came first in the under-15 six lap race and was ranked in the top three for six events to represent the county in the East of England championships.

Cara Ullytatt, Jane Morley, Emma Robinson and Katy Robinson took first in the under-13 team relay, while Cara also came first in the two lap sprint, Jane coming first in the vertical high-jump. They were awaiting county selection too.