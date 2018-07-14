Nursery for old hospital chapel

A proposal to use the old chapel in the grounds of the former Rauceby Hospital as a children’s day nursery has been approved by North Kesteven planners.

The disused chapel has sat empty on Kinross Road in Greylees for years and the current owner had requested permission for the change of use after interest in buying the premises by a large nursery business in Bourne, according to the applicant’s agent, Neil Reynolds.

Over the past three years the building has been renovated by the owner for her furniture business.

The nursery opening times would be limited to Monday to Friday, 7am to 6.30pm. Many parents were expected to walk from the surrounding estate. It would cater for up to 80 children over a day and create up to 15 jobs.

No more than 15 children will be allowed into the outdoor play space at a time to lessen noise and suitable sound-deflecting boundary fencing will be required.