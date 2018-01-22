Nursery school plans for unit in Navigation Yard

A business unit in Sleaford could become an extension of an existing local pre-school nursery.

Lenny Tyler and Tracey Bridger, of Eslaforde Nursery, based in Stephen’s Lane, off Westgate, want to take on Unit 4, Navigation Yard, behind Navigation House.

It has stood vacant for some time although it has been used as a Montessori School, for local authority children’s services and as a retail unit.

In a planning application to North Kesteven District Council for change of use, the nursery bosses explained they need to cater growing demand and the government’s 30-hour free child care delivery scheme.

The unit, which would be unaltered internally, would cater for up to 16 children aged three to five, served by two full-time and one part-time staff. The applicants state it would operate Monday to Friday 8am to 5pm. A four foot high, wooden picket fence, painted green to fit in with neighbouring properties, is proposed to enclose an area in front of the unit for security.

In their supporting statement, Mr Tyler and Mrs Bridger say: “We are an established childcare company that has been in Sleaford for over eight years, with an excellent reputation for delivering high quality childcare and supporting the local community.”

They felt the usage would benefit the area and would be in keeping with local facilities.