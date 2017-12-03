Official opening for revamped feature

Celebrations have been held to mark a revamped area at a school near Sleaford.

Mayor of Sleaford Coun Jan Mathieson has officially opened a revitalised pond and garden area at Rauceby CofE Primary School.

Deputy head teacher Dave Wallace said: “The pond is not new but has been rejuvenated through the efforts of RAF personnel from RAF Conningsby and a number of school staff to bring it back to a state where children can utilise it as part of their learning, in many curriculum areas.

“In addition to this it can also be used as a quiet, contemplation area for children whose parents/carers are away in deployment with the Armed Forces.”

