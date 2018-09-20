Old stonework restored on old Sleaford school building

William Alvey Primary School has been having stonework at the front of the old school building repaired and replaced over the summer.

Headteacher Stephen Tapley explained they secured a grant for most of the work. The school, along with several other buildings in Sleaford, was designed by Kirk and Parry who had a wyvern (dragon) as their motif - seen elsewhere around town.

The motto, etched in stone on the frontage of William Alvey School as part of the refurbishments to the front of the old building. EMN-180918-110234001

He said: “Not only are we repairing the flaking stonework, but we are replacing the lost finials. We are also adding an inscription to the stone plinth behind the flagpole. The wording means Glory to God into Eternity.”