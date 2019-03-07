Photo gallery of how Sleaford area children have celebrated World Book Day 2019
Parents have been packing off their little ones around the Sleaford area in costume to celebrate the popular annual World Book Day at schools and nurseries.
Pupils at Winchelsea School in Ruskington were just some of those donning literary outfits. Check out more photos here and in the Sleaford Standard on Wednesday..
Miss Ringrose's Class dressed up for World Book Day.
Teachers enjoying sharing some of their favourite stories in a teacher swap session for World Book Day at Chestnut Street School, Ruskington.
